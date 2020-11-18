Robert L. Maharas, age 85, of Tecumseh, MI, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at his home under the loving care of his family. He was born January 14, 1935, in River Rouge, MI, the tenth and youngest child of George and Della (Crissan) Maharas. He proudly served his country in the National Guard. Bob married Vivian G. Elser on October 26, 1973, in Carleton and she survives. Bob owned and operated Expert Heating and Cooling in Trenton, Michigan. He was a member of the Sheet Metal Union Local 80. Bob in his youth enjoyed racing cars at the Detroit Dragway, and later in life riding motorcycles, playing racquetball, and boating. He loved spending time with his wife, and traveling with Vivian. In addition to his wife, Vivian, Bob is survived by his son, Michael Maharas of Trenton; two daughters, Lisa (Brian) Brickley of Manchester and Nina (Robert) Laginess of Maryville, TN; two grandsons, Derek Brickley and Lucas Laginess; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and nine siblings. Per Bob’s wishes, cremation has taken place, and there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be given to Forever Change International an orphanage in Guatemala. 19215 SE 34th Street Suite 106-387 Camas WA 98607; CWE (Construction For Worldwide Evangelism) 4301 W. South Ave Tampa FL 33614; or Servants on Wheels Ever Ready, a group that supports Christian Campgrounds and Retreats 14771 County Rd Lindale TX 75771. You may send condolences to the family at



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store