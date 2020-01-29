|
|
IN MEMORY OF ROBERT LEE MULLINs Age 41, of Lincoln Park, who passed away one year ago. Robert is still missed by family and friends. He is missed especially by his beloved parents, Denver and Connie Mullins, and his brother, Jeff Mullins. Robert’s family would like to thank anyone who has helped them through this difficult time. They remain grateful for the 41 years they were able to spend with Robert. Please keep Robert and his family in your thoughts and prayers at this time. www.mimemorial.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 29, 2020