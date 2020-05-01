Jones, Robert Llewellyn of Dearborn, MI. Age 74. Robert passed away suddenly on Friday, April 24, 2020. Beloved husband of 50 years to Bette Jo Jones. Loving father of Lisa (Robert) Lewandowski and William (Julie) Jones. Proud grandpa of Mary Lewandowski, Lydia Jones and Violet Jones. Robert was a lifelong active member of The Players Guild of Dearborn and a Member of the Dearborn Theater Hall of Fame. Arrangements for a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home. www.hackettmetcalf.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from May 1 to May 6, 2020.