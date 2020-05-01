Robert Llewellyn Jones
Jones, Robert Llewellyn of Dearborn, MI. Age 74. Robert passed away suddenly on Friday, April 24, 2020. Beloved husband of 50 years to Bette Jo Jones. Loving father of Lisa (Robert) Lewandowski and William (Julie) Jones. Proud grandpa of Mary Lewandowski, Lydia Jones and Violet Jones. Robert was a lifelong active member of The Players Guild of Dearborn and a Member of the Dearborn Theater Hall of Fame. Arrangements for a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home. www.hackettmetcalf.com

Published in Heritage Newspapers from May 1 to May 6, 2020.
