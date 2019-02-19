|
|
Campbell, Robert R., long time Dearborn resident, passed in peace on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the age of 84. Ford retiree, avid hunter, fisherman and traveler. Beloved husband of 65 years to Jane. Loving father to Martha (Heidi), Beth Bertram, Linda (Walter) Kavanaugh and Bob Jr. Devoted grandfather to Katie, Eric, Jon, Charlie, Alyssa, Kristen and Nick. Great grandfather to Carter. Brother and Brother-in-law to Pat (Earl) Foster, Bill Holmes, Al and Nancy Holmes and Katherine Holmes. Uncle and friend to many. Preceded in death by his parents Eldona and Russell and sister Donna Holmes. Family and friends to gather for a memorial service at Faith Baptist Church, 47500 Warren Rd., Canton MI on Saturday, March 9, 2019, 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers please donate to .
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 20, 2019