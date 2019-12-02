|
|
Robert R. King, age 75, passed away December 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Magdalene. Dearest father of Raymond (Kim) King, James (Shannan) King and Tammy (Charles) Hildebrandt. Loving grandfather of 8 and great grandfather of 1. Also leaves siblings: Frank King, Barb (Dan) Canode and Becky Shinaver. Cremation arrangements entrusted to the Ridge Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. A celebration of Robert’s life will be held at a later date. For more information please visit www.martenson.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Dec. 4, 2019