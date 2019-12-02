Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Robert R. King Obituary
Robert R. King, age 75, passed away December 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Magdalene. Dearest father of Raymond (Kim) King, James (Shannan) King and Tammy (Charles) Hildebrandt. Loving grandfather of 8 and great grandfather of 1. Also leaves siblings: Frank King, Barb (Dan) Canode and Becky Shinaver. Cremation arrangements entrusted to the Ridge Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. A celebration of Robert’s life will be held at a later date. For more information please visit www.martenson.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Dec. 4, 2019
