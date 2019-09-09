|
Rossi, Robert. September 3, 2019. Age 92 of Allen Park. Beloved husband of Carmen. Loving father of Johnny (Barbara) Rossi, Robert E. Rossi and Cynthia (Steve) Lepi. Dearest grandfather of Jonathan Pokol and Stephen Pokol (Fiancee Delaney Parsons). Robert was preceded in death by his parents Donato and Maria as well as by his siblings Gennaro, Dominic, Corbino, and Daniel. Robert will be deeply missed by family and friends. Visitation Friday, September 13, 2019 from 2- 8 p.m. at the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. A Scripture Service will be held that evening starting at 7:00 p.m. In state Saturday 10:00 a.m. with a 10:30 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection to follow at St. Cyprian Catholic Church, 13249 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Donations may be made to and/or The Salvation Army. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Robert’s guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 11, 2019