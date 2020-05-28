Age 93 passed away suddenly at Providence Hospital on 05/20/2020. He was the son of Edward W. and Gertrude(Krueger)Doss. He was married to his wife Ann for 70 years. He was an Allen Park resident for 65 years. He was educated in the Detroit Public School System. During WWII, he enlisted in the Navy in 1944 and was a Navy Medic. He was then transferred into the Marine Corps seeing the Marines were short of Medics. He was with the 6th Marine Division on the Invasion of Okinawa. In 1952 he applied for the Allen Park Police and Fire Departments and was hired right away by the Fire Dept. because of his medical background. In 1954 he also obtained employment with the Allen Park Post Office as a Mailman. He retired from the Fire Dept. with 29 years of service and from the Post Office with 31 years of service. When he retired from the Fire Dept. he was interviewed by Mellus News Reporter Bob Cochrane who summoned up Bob's personality. Cochrane stated " On thing that will be missed by his fellow firefighters is the Doss laugh. Everything else about Doss may seem average but not that laugh. It is high-pitched and extremely exuberant and infectious. It can stagger you if you are meeting him for the first time". Bob and Ann Doss traveled extensively throughout the US and Europe. Bob and Ann also owned Log Haven Resort in Traverse City, Michigan for 20 years. Bob belonged to the Allen Park VFW and American Legion. In the 1950's he created the Downriver Municipal Bowling League. He was also a member of the Allen Park Metropolitan Club which was an organization made up solely of Policeman, Fireman, and Mailman. Bob was also an avid boater and his family belonged to the Ford Yacht Club in Grosse Ile since 1969. He is survived by his wife Ann and three children Marian Bjerke, Robert J.(Donna)Doss and David Doss and three grandchildren Renee Manual, William Doss and Gregory Doss and one great-grandchild Liam Doss. He was pre-deceased by a brother Edward H. Doss. Services were held at Voran Funeral Home in Taylor and entombment was at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. Due to the Coronavirus situation no Church or Military services could be preformed. Please visit Bob's guestbook at



