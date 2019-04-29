|
Turnstrom Sr., Robert W. April 26, 2019. Age 93 of Southgate. Beloved husband of the late Maria. Loving father of Robert Jr. and Richard. Dearest grandfather of Sherece. Dear brother of Dorothy White. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brother Oscar and sister Hilder. Memorial Gathering, Saturday, May 18, 2019, 11–1 p.m. until time of Service, 1 p.m., Molnar Funeral Homes-Southgate Chapel, 14032 Northline Rd., Southgate. Memorial contributions are appreciated to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on May 5, 2019