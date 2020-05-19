Robert Yauck
1940 - 2020
A fierce competitor, generous spirit and infectious giggle are just a few of the wonderful qualities of legendary coach, Robert Yauck. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, 79, of Suttons Bay, MI and North Port, Florida passed away May 12, 2020, of CHF. Bob was born May 20, 1940 in Saginaw, MI. A graduate of Saginaw High School, he was a star athlete, competing in three sports, baseball, track and Football. He went on to Play Division One Football at the University of Iowa, becoming a three year letter winner. He taught 7 years in Buffalo Center, Iowa before returning to Michigan to become the Head football coach, athletic director and eventually High School Principal at Dearborn Heights Robichaud. During his tenure, his teams compiled a 161-98 record, won or shared 11 conference titles, with a total career record of 208-126-3. He won regional coach of the year four times, class B coach of the year in 1990: class B state championship, and assistant coach of the year in 2003, while at Traverse City Central High School. He was inducted into the Michigan Football Hall of Fame in 1998. Bob was preceded in death by his granddaughter Phoebe. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Patti, children; Robert Jr. and Eva (Leon) Hamilton, sisters; Sharon (Bill) Chinery, Roberta (Gil) Rupp, grandchildren; Zack, Westley, Mason, Henry, Savannah, Sophie, great grandson; Clyde and several nieces and nephews. Bob will be interred at Markham Cemetery in Holt, MI, during a private graveside service. A memorial service will be held in his honor at a later date.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation and Burial Society Sarasota
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
9419239535
