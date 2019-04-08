|
Turski, Roberta M., April 5, 2019, age 72, of Wyandotte. Roberta peacefully slipped into the arms of her Savior on April 5, 2019. She is the beloved wife of Ronald, loving mother of Kevin Clark and Bryan (Rachael) Clark, dearest grandmother of Ethan Clark, Haiden Clark, Katelyn Rohmer, Aidan Moxlow, Jailyn Clark and Bryson Clark, and dear sister of Gary (Denise) Caswell, Michael Caswell, Susan Post and Sherri (Dave) Jones. She is also survived by Ronald’s children Sherri (Tony) Engle, Lisa (Steve) Weiss, David Turski, Carrie (Jim) Sinn, and Donna (Stan) Dzagulones, his numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Leslie Caswell and Ruth Collins, and brother in law Pete Post. Roberta was a secretary with Hitachi Automotive and a long time Avon representative. "Robbie" will be remembered as having strong faith during her 6 year battle with cancer. Contributions in her memory may be made to a . Memorial Gathering, Saturday, April 13, 2019, 2 p.m. until time of Memorial Service 3 p.m., Beacon Baptist Church, 21721 Northline Rd, Taylor. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes – Nixon Chapel.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 10, 2019