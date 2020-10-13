1/
Robin K. O'Connell
1949 - 2020
Robin K. O'Connell passed away on October 10, 2020 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. Loving wife of Thomas for 33 years. Dear mother of Shayne (Beth), Brandy (Ritchie), Tawny (Jess), Jami (Levi), and Jesse. Proud grandmother of Randall, Derick, Piper, and Alina. Robin and Tom are longtime members of St. Sebastian Catholic Church. In her free time, Robin loved to paint, sketch, and garden but, most of all, she loved to entertain family and friends. A private memorial service will be held. Contributions in Robin's memory are appreciated to the ASPCA or the American Cancer Society.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
October 12, 2020
There not enough words to explain how much I love you and how much you will be missed. So many good memories, you are free from this early world pain free and with gramma..papa..uncle John..aunt Jan..my heart aches but I know your in a better place. My eternal love TT Heart.
Shayne Dillinder
Son
October 11, 2020
Thank you for the times i shared with you. Your a kind soul. You will be very missed rip robin
Beth Dillinder
Family
October 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful mother I will love you and miss you always.
Brandy Draper
Daughter
