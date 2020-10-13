Robin K. O'Connell passed away on October 10, 2020 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. Loving wife of Thomas for 33 years. Dear mother of Shayne (Beth), Brandy (Ritchie), Tawny (Jess), Jami (Levi), and Jesse. Proud grandmother of Randall, Derick, Piper, and Alina. Robin and Tom are longtime members of St. Sebastian Catholic Church. In her free time, Robin loved to paint, sketch, and garden but, most of all, she loved to entertain family and friends. A private memorial service will be held. Contributions in Robin's memory are appreciated to the ASPCA or the American Cancer Society
.