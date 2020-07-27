1/1
Roena Wiseley
Roena E. Wiseley passed away on July 24, 2020 at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late John A. Loving mother of Anita (Michael) Brooks, Dr. David (Beverly) and Duane (Josie). Dear grandmother of 10 and proud great grandmother of 22. A visitation will be held Thursday, July 30th from 2-5pm at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home. Only 10 people will be allowed in the Chapel at a time. Masks are required. A graveside service will take place Friday, July 31st at Cadillac Memorial Gardens West. Meet at the gates at 11am.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
