Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Teichmiller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Floyd Teichmiller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roger Floyd Teichmiller Obituary
Teichmiller, Roger of Rockwood Michigan. Born December 27, 1940 in Madison, Wisconsin. He married Dianne Aumann November 24, 1964 and passed on March 31, 2019 after losing his battle with numerous illnesses for years. He left behind his wife; one son, Ryan Scott (Deborah) Teichmiller; one daughter; Jodi Lynn Jeffery (Mark); four grandchildren, JaeLynn Bartel, James Bartel, RyAnn Teichmiller, Nichole Coffey; nine great grandchildren, Eric, Paetynn, Landon, Azuri, Jameson, Wyatt, Andree, Oliver, Elijah; along with his companions, Jake & Murphy; six siblings, four brothers, Gary, Gordon, Terry and Raymond; two sisters, Betty, Linda. Pre-deceased by his parents, Ruth & Floyd Teichmiller. A Celebration of life is planned on April 28th, at 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 32 Taps Tavern 12615 Grafton Rd Carleton, MI 48117
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.