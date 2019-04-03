|
Teichmiller, Roger of Rockwood Michigan. Born December 27, 1940 in Madison, Wisconsin. He married Dianne Aumann November 24, 1964 and passed on March 31, 2019 after losing his battle with numerous illnesses for years. He left behind his wife; one son, Ryan Scott (Deborah) Teichmiller; one daughter; Jodi Lynn Jeffery (Mark); four grandchildren, JaeLynn Bartel, James Bartel, RyAnn Teichmiller, Nichole Coffey; nine great grandchildren, Eric, Paetynn, Landon, Azuri, Jameson, Wyatt, Andree, Oliver, Elijah; along with his companions, Jake & Murphy; six siblings, four brothers, Gary, Gordon, Terry and Raymond; two sisters, Betty, Linda. Pre-deceased by his parents, Ruth & Floyd Teichmiller. A Celebration of life is planned on April 28th, at 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 32 Taps Tavern 12615 Grafton Rd Carleton, MI 48117
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 7, 2019