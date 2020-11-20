McKelvey, Ronald A. November 15, 2020. Age 79 of Allen Park. Beloved husband of Judy L. (Hawes-Trombley). Loving father of Michelle L. (Darwin) Bain, Holly A., Patrick “Kelly” (Judy) Trombley and Tammy L. (David) Kaufman. Dearest grandfather of Christopher, Allison and Eric (Trombley), Joshua and Meghan (Kaufman). Great-grandfather to Grayson and Jaylen. Also survived by his loving brother Harry “Bill” McKelvey and nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Bardell McKelvey and Bertha Parker. Celebration of Life & Bike Brigade will be planned in the spring of 2021, date to be determined, and notices will be sent out closer to time. Memorial contributions are appreciated to Penrickton Center for Blind Children. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes-The Thon Center.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store