Ronald Gene Molter

Ronald Gene Molter Obituary
Molter, Ronald Gene, age 82 of Lincoln Park; passed away February 22, 2020. Loving father of Ronald (Suzanne) Molter, Robert (Tina) Molter, Angela (Jeff) Malnar, and Roy (Lorrie) Molter. Beloved grandpa of Robert, Zachary, Austin, Dylan, Weston, Thomas, Sydney, Shane, Lauren, Kyle, Kristopher, Kevin, and great grandpa of Greyson, Elleigh, Journey, Gavin, Mason, Nola, and Logan. Loving brother of Susan Ann Kettelson and the late Albert Molter. Ron proudly served in the United States Air Force. Visitation in honor of Ronald will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 1-9 p.m. at The Allen Park Chapel Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. A service will be held the following day; Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 26, 2020
