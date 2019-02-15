Home

Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:30 PM
Forecast For Life Church
11300 Reeck Rd. between Northline & Goddard Rd.
Soughtgate, MI
View Map
LUX, RONALD J. 73 of Brownstown Twp. Passed suddenly at home Sunday, January 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his Mother, Helene E. Lux and Father William Lux. He is survived by many cousins, and close friends. Mr.& Mrs. Elroy Grandy of Wyandotte, have arranged a Memorial service for their dearest friend Ron to be held at Forecast For Life Church in Soughtgate MI. on Thurs. February 27, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 11300 Reeck Rd. between Northline & Goddard Rd.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 20, 2019
