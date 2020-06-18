Ronald ROBESON
1944 - 2020
Age 75. Beloved husband for 54 years of Donna Robeson. Loving father of Jeff (Vicki) Robeson. Dear brother of Frank Robeson Jr., Ann (Bob) Kramer, Richard (Karen) Robeson, Linda (John) McGonagle, the late Sue Melling, and the late Eugene "Shorty" Robeson. Dearest grandfather of Meredith (Aaron) Ladach, Ryan (Sarah) Venner, and Marissa Robeson. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Ronald retired from Great Lakes Steel after 38 years of employment. Cremation to take place and a Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Arrangements by the John K. Solosy Funeral Home, Lincoln Park (313) 383-1870. www.solosyfuneralhome.com

