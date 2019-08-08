|
Couvreur, Rose Marie of Woodhaven, Mi passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Rose is survived by her children Michele (Daniel) Featherston, Susan (Ron Stralkowski) Kennedy, Joseph G. (Alexandria) Couvreur, Renee (Jerry) Pelletier, Rosanne (Lou Collura) Couvreur, Daniel (Angela) Couvreur; Grandchildren, Shawn (Amanda) Featherston, Ryan Featherston, Kelly Featherston, Kyle (Mandy) Kennedy, Adam (Jasmine Bechek) Kennedy, Joseph R. (Chelsea) Couvreur, Joshua Couvreur, Rachel Couvreur, Freddy Quintana, Vincent Guerriero, Christopher (Sarah Czarnecki) Campbell, Jamie Campbell, Krista (Alec) Grant, and Daniel M. Couvreur; Great –grandchildren Amayah Featherston, Shawn S. Featherston, Aiden Featherston, Hunter Kennedy, Henley Kennedy, Jenna Kennedy, Derek Kennedy, Anthony R Guerriero and Micah Grant. She is also survived by her siblings and in laws, August (Delphine) Meerschaert Sr., Dr. Joseph (Jeanette) Meerschaert, Joan Braekevelt, Janet (Robert) Bassett, Delores Meerschaert, Dorothy Meerschaert, and George Youngert. She was preceded in death by her parents Hector and Marie (Campbell) Meerschaert, and siblings, Marvin, Raymond, John, Barbara and Kathleen. Rose was a graduate of Henry Ford College, University of Detroit, and Wayne State University. She was a compassionate Social Worker and she worked to help children in the foster care system. She cherished spending time with family and friends. She had many talents including sewing, knitting, cooking, and cake decorating during the time her children were growing up. Visitation on Friday August 16th 1-9pm at Martenson Funeral home, 10915 Allen Road, Allen Park, Mi. Funeral mass at 10am, Our Lady of Angels, 6442 Pelham, Taylor Mi 48180
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Aug. 11, 2019