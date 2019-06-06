|
LEGG, Rose Marie, age 88, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Brownstown, Michigan, May 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Legg. Loving mother of Judy Legg, Justine (Mark) Goodman, JoAnn (Bob) Brown and Jerry Legg. Dearest grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of 8. She is also survived by 6 siblings. Rose was a Brownstown Township Clerk for over 25 years. She was an avid golfer in the Palm Aire Community and involved in local elections and prepared taxes until 2 years ago. Service is Monday, 1:00 PM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Monday, 11:00 AM ~ 1:00 PM. Inurnment in Michigan Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org).
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 9, 2019