Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose LEGG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Marie LEGG

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rose Marie LEGG Obituary
LEGG, Rose Marie, age 88, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Brownstown, Michigan, May 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Legg. Loving mother of Judy Legg, Justine (Mark) Goodman, JoAnn (Bob) Brown and Jerry Legg. Dearest grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of 8. She is also survived by 6 siblings. Rose was a Brownstown Township Clerk for over 25 years. She was an avid golfer in the Palm Aire Community and involved in local elections and prepared taxes until 2 years ago. Service is Monday, 1:00 PM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Monday, 11:00 AM ~ 1:00 PM. Inurnment in Michigan Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org).
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now