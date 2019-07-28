Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Nelson Funeral Home
135 N. Center Street
Gaylord, MI 49734
989-732-1770
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nelson Funeral Home
135 N. Center Street
Gaylord, MI 49734
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:30 PM
Nelson Funeral Home
135 N. Center Street
Gaylord, MI 49734
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Cathedral
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Cathedral.
Rose Switalski Obituary
Switalski, Rose, 89, of Gaylord, Michigan, formerly of Taylor, Michigan, passed away on July 24, 2019. She was the beloved wife to her husband Frank, for 70 years, and a lifelong faithful member of the Catholic Church. She was born Rosebelle Dreffs, in Johannesburg, Michigan, on December 19, 1929, to Alex and Veronica Dreffs. She was one of ten siblings and was instrumental in raising several of them. Rose was active in her church and her community, chairing bingo for 30 years, regularly volunteering at voter polls, and donating countless gallons of blood. She loved to have fun, playing softball until age 60 and frequently traveling to the beloved family cottage on Manuka Lake. She enjoyed card games, the family favorite LCR, and trips to the casino; and no matter what the game she always seemed to come out a winner. Above all, Rose loved her family. She was a mother to many beyond her own children, freely offering her love, balanced with her famous "roll of the eyes", that brought her family joy to the very end. She leaves us all with memories too numerous to recount with highlights including; morel hunting, polka music, and her famous hamburgers wrapped in wax paper. She leaves a legacy of love and deep commitment to family, and she was surrounded by this to the end. Rose is survived by her husband; children; Joan Leinbach, Jeanette (Ken) Gawkowski, Chip (Kris) Switalski, Marilynn Hammond, Tom (Wendy) Switalski, Jerry (Lynn) Switalski, Therese "Terri" McKay; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brother Virgil (Kathy) Dreffs; sister Marcie Goosen; and brother and sisters-in-laws; Stanley "Styke" (Anne) Switalski; Julia "Julie" Prusakiewicz, Lucille "Lucy" Dombkowski, Polly Switalski, Shirley Dreffs, and Prudy Dreffs. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings; Agatha "Aggie", Lawrence "Larry", Monica "Monnie", Vincent "Bill", Cyril "Cy", Valentine "Val", Floyd "Doc"; numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and son-in-law, Michael Hammond. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. Mary Cathedral in Gaylord. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Heritage Newspapers on July 31, 2019
