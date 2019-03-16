Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Beardsley, Rosemary of Wyandotte. March 12, 2019. Age 71. Beloved wife of Paul Beardsley for 55 years. Loving mother of Paul, James, and Kathryn (Dennis) Stoppa. Dear sister of Geraldine (the late Terrence) Somers, Joan (Michael) Shanklin, and the late Walter (Pat) Mielnicki, Jr. Proud grandmother of Joshua. Dear family friend of Tony. Funeral Services were held Saturday at Our Lady of the Scapular Parish. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Arrangements by Czopek Funeral Directors (734) 285-9000.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 20, 2019
