Roy Bowen – of Riverview, formerly Allen Park passed away on April 26, 2020 at the age of 88. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Marjorie who passed away in 2010. Loving father of Cheryl (John) Shelton, Cindy (Mike) Zweber, David (Darlene) Bowen, and Mark Bowen. Beloved grandfather to Matthew (Erin), Stephen, Gregory, Nancy, Zach, Ryan, Kathryn, Rosemarie, David, Tate, Kayleigh, Jarod and great-grandfather to Alicia, Christopher, Rosemary, and Sasha. Many beloved nieces and nephews and loving friends at American House Riverview. Roy was born May 28, 1932 in Detroit and graduated from Southwestern. He proudly served in the army during the Korean war. He was highly respected in his career as a finish carpenter. Roller skating was his lifelong passion. In his youth he skated competitively and continued skating until he was 82. Roy was a longtime member of Gilead church in Taylor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store