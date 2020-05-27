Roy Bowen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy Bowen – of Riverview, formerly Allen Park passed away on April 26, 2020 at the age of 88. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Marjorie who passed away in 2010. Loving father of Cheryl (John) Shelton, Cindy (Mike) Zweber, David (Darlene) Bowen, and Mark Bowen. Beloved grandfather to Matthew (Erin), Stephen, Gregory, Nancy, Zach, Ryan, Kathryn, Rosemarie, David, Tate, Kayleigh, Jarod and great-grandfather to Alicia, Christopher, Rosemary, and Sasha. Many beloved nieces and nephews and loving friends at American House Riverview. Roy was born May 28, 1932 in Detroit and graduated from Southwestern. He proudly served in the army during the Korean war. He was highly respected in his career as a finish carpenter. Roller skating was his lifelong passion. In his youth he skated competitively and continued skating until he was 82. Roy was a longtime member of Gilead church in Taylor.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from May 27 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved