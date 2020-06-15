Clifton, Roy W. June 11, 2020. Age 87 of Dearborn. Beloved husband of the late Mary Clifton. Loving father of Sheila (Rob) Beard and Barry Clifton. Dear brother of Reginald Clifton and Bob Clifton. Dearest grandfather of Robert, Kristine (Aaron), Elton (Krystal), and Justin. Loving great-grandfather of Alaina, Bella, Anderson, James, and Ella. Roy was preceded in death by his parents Norman and Edna Clifton. He was a lifetime Canadian Legion Member as well as a lifetime member of The Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Union. He enjoyed spending vacations in his favorite place Laughlin, Nevada. Roy will be deeply missed by family and friends. Visitation Friday, June 19, 2020 from 10:30 – 4 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road, Dearborn, MI 48128. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Roy’s honor. Please share memories and leave condolences on Roy’s online guestbook.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.