Roy Wilson was born August 29, 1943 and died September 13, 2020. He married Laraine on December 18, 1965. He was an amazing man who overcame so much. He loved and provided for his family like no other. He raised his kids to know the value of hard work and sacrifice. He was proud of everything they accomplished. He was an instant friend to anyone he met and was always good for a laugh. He loved his country and served proudly in the US Army. Just weeks before his death he accepted Jesus as his Savior telling Him “if I’m yours them you’re mine.” While he basks in the glory of Heaven, he leaves his wife Laraine, children Wayne (Lesa) and Leisa, and the grandchildren he adored beyond words: Joseph, Jeffrey, and Annaleigh, along with many nieces, nephews, and in-laws. He’d get upset if we left out his beloved dog Peach, his granddogs Maggie and Sherman and grandcats Sassyfrass and Precious.Now it’s time for you to get your rest. We love you.A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Hensley Cemetery with Pastor Robert Elliot officiating. The family will receive friends at Madison Funeral Home from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Friday prior to the graveside service. Condolences can be made to the family online at



