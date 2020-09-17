1/1
Roy Wilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy Wilson was born August 29, 1943 and died September 13, 2020. He married Laraine on December 18, 1965. He was an amazing man who overcame so much. He loved and provided for his family like no other. He raised his kids to know the value of hard work and sacrifice. He was proud of everything they accomplished. He was an instant friend to anyone he met and was always good for a laugh. He loved his country and served proudly in the US Army. Just weeks before his death he accepted Jesus as his Savior telling Him “if I’m yours them you’re mine.” While he basks in the glory of Heaven, he leaves his wife Laraine, children Wayne (Lesa) and Leisa, and the grandchildren he adored beyond words: Joseph, Jeffrey, and Annaleigh, along with many nieces, nephews, and in-laws. He’d get upset if we left out his beloved dog Peach, his granddogs Maggie and Sherman and grandcats Sassyfrass and Precious.Now it’s time for you to get your rest. We love you.A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Hensley Cemetery with Pastor Robert Elliot officiating. The family will receive friends at Madison Funeral Home from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Friday prior to the graveside service. Condolences can be made to the family online at

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Sep. 17 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hopcroft Funeral Home - Madison Heights
31145 John R. Road
Madison Heights, MI 48071
248-585-7770
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by heritage.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved