Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neptune Society - Detroit
28581 Northwestern Hwy
Southfield, MI 48034
(248) 351-8715
For more information about
Russell Gendron
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Swan Boat Club
6332 Brancheau St.
Newport, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Gendron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Paul Gendron Jr.


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell Paul Gendron Jr. Obituary
Russell Paul Gendron Jr. of Woodhaven, Michigan. Born July 23, 1945 deceased October 6, 2019, 74 years old. He is survived by his son Theodore (Ted) Gendron, daughter Amy, granddaughter Amber Jane Hassett, sweetie and soul mate Margaret (Peg) Church, sisters Janene, Denise, many nieces, nephews and cousins. He also left behind the monster buck and the 20 pound walleye for the next guy to get. He is preceded in death by his wife Linda Jane (Martin), parents Russell and Anne. Russ was an avid hunter, fisherman, gardener, wine maker and golfer. Russ absolutely loved the outdoors. Graduated from Riverview High School 1963. Friends and family will hold a celebration of life on October 20, 2019 from 3 p.m. - ? at Swan Boat Club 6332 Brancheau St., Newport, Michigan.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now