|
|
Russell Paul Gendron Jr. of Woodhaven, Michigan. Born July 23, 1945 deceased October 6, 2019, 74 years old. He is survived by his son Theodore (Ted) Gendron, daughter Amy, granddaughter Amber Jane Hassett, sweetie and soul mate Margaret (Peg) Church, sisters Janene, Denise, many nieces, nephews and cousins. He also left behind the monster buck and the 20 pound walleye for the next guy to get. He is preceded in death by his wife Linda Jane (Martin), parents Russell and Anne. Russ was an avid hunter, fisherman, gardener, wine maker and golfer. Russ absolutely loved the outdoors. Graduated from Riverview High School 1963. Friends and family will hold a celebration of life on October 20, 2019 from 3 p.m. - ? at Swan Boat Club 6332 Brancheau St., Newport, Michigan.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Oct. 13, 2019