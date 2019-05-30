Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
EICHOLD, Russell W., age 71, of Lincoln Park. May 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Bonnie Ann Eichold. Loving father of Russell D. Eichold. Dearest gandfather of Jacob Eichold. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Russell D. and Mildred G. Eichold. Service is Monday. In-State, 10:00 am, Service, 11:00 am at St. John Luthern Church, Taylor. Visitation is Sunday, 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , . His cremation will take place at "The Witness Crematory" loacated inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 2, 2019
