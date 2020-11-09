Kasenow, Ruth A., age 82, November 8, 2020 of Trenton. Beloved wife of the late Donald M. Kasenow, Sr. Loving mother of Sherrill (Gregory) Cachia, Karen (Kim) Kasenow-Johnson, Donald (Carrie) Kasenow, Jr. and the late Janet Kasenow-Wolfe. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and her son-in-law Richard Wolfe. Ruth was a member of First United Methodist Church, Trenton. She was involved with many charitable organizations in her life, including Exchange Club and Trenton Senior Clubs. She was also the Jaycees outstanding senior citizen of 2002. Visitation, Wednesday, November 11, 11 a.m. until funeral service, 1 p.m. at The Trenton Chapel of The Martenson Family Of Funeral Homes, 3200 West Rd. Interment, Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Ruth’s life may be made to the Trenton Exchange Club. Visit her tribute at www.martenson.com
