MILES, Ruth A., age 65, of Monroe, May 09, 2020. Beloved wife of Raymond Miles. Loving sister of Shirley (Mark) Brafford, Jerry Smallwood and Dennis (Joann) Smallwood. She is preceded in death by her parents Kermit and Dortha Smallwood. Service is Friday, 3:00 PM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Friday, 1:00 ~ 3:00 PM. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park.



