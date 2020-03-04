Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
R. J. Nixon Funeral Home
2544 Biddle Ave.
Wyandotte, MI 48192
(734) 284-1600
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Swihart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Ann Swihart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Ann Swihart Obituary
Swihart, Ruth Ann. March 3, 2020. Age 70 of Gibraltar, formerly of Wyandotte. Beloved wife of the late Thomas E. Loving mother of Thomas M. (Jenny) and Laura (Brian) Young. Dearest grandmother of Alysha Young. Dear sister of Richard Welsh, Carol (Frank) Chontas and Dennis (Rita) Welsh. Also survived by nieces Erin, Tina and Tiffany. Preceded in death by parents Warren and Helen Welsh. Visitation, Friday, March 6, 2020, 2:00 PM-8:00 PM with Service at 6:00 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. www.molnarfuneralhome.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R. J. Nixon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -