Swihart, Ruth Ann. March 3, 2020. Age 70 of Gibraltar, formerly of Wyandotte. Beloved wife of the late Thomas E. Loving mother of Thomas M. (Jenny) and Laura (Brian) Young. Dearest grandmother of Alysha Young. Dear sister of Richard Welsh, Carol (Frank) Chontas and Dennis (Rita) Welsh. Also survived by nieces Erin, Tina and Tiffany. Preceded in death by parents Warren and Helen Welsh. Visitation, Friday, March 6, 2020, 2:00 PM-8:00 PM with Service at 6:00 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. www.molnarfuneralhome.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 8, 2020