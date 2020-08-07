1/1
Sally Ann (Fearnley) Rausch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sally Ann (Fearnley) Rausch; of Dearborn; died July 13, 2020 at the age of 89. Struggling for years with lung and heart issues, Sally died peacefully at Beaumont Hospital of Dearborn. Sally, the only child to Seth and Lillian (Jones) Fearnley, was born on November 27, 1930, in Inkster, Michigan. After attending Dearborn High School, Sally graduated from Grace Hospital School of Nursing in Detroit as a Registered Nurse. She married Frederick Rausch on July 19, 1952. Sally worked at Grace Hospital until the birth of her children but returned to nursing years later at Wayne County General Hospital. Sally had a passion for sewing, gardening (her gardens were featured on many home tours), antiquing (she belonged to the Dearborn Questers Guild), but most of all family. She loved her children and adored her grandchildren and was so grateful that she lived long enough to have great-grandchildren. She was the loving mother to Terry (Jerry) Hertzler, Nancy (Daniel) Piwowar and Paul (Susan) Rausch; dearest grandmother of Kristen (Philip), Kelsi (Brandon), Kara (Derek) and Kevin; great-grandmother of 4, and sister-in-law of Katherine Blasier, and the late Harold Rausch, Alberta Weckler, Mary Gurd and Margaret Rausch. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Sally was preceded in death in 2015 by Frederick, her husband of 63 years. A future memorial service will be held at Beaumont Commons Independent Living when permitted due to current COVID restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Heart Association or The American Lung Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by heritage.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved