Sally Ann (Fearnley) Rausch; of Dearborn; died July 13, 2020 at the age of 89. Struggling for years with lung and heart issues, Sally died peacefully at Beaumont Hospital of Dearborn. Sally, the only child to Seth and Lillian (Jones) Fearnley, was born on November 27, 1930, in Inkster, Michigan. After attending Dearborn High School, Sally graduated from Grace Hospital School of Nursing in Detroit as a Registered Nurse. She married Frederick Rausch on July 19, 1952. Sally worked at Grace Hospital until the birth of her children but returned to nursing years later at Wayne County General Hospital. Sally had a passion for sewing, gardening (her gardens were featured on many home tours), antiquing (she belonged to the Dearborn Questers Guild), but most of all family. She loved her children and adored her grandchildren and was so grateful that she lived long enough to have great-grandchildren. She was the loving mother to Terry (Jerry) Hertzler, Nancy (Daniel) Piwowar and Paul (Susan) Rausch; dearest grandmother of Kristen (Philip), Kelsi (Brandon), Kara (Derek) and Kevin; great-grandmother of 4, and sister-in-law of Katherine Blasier, and the late Harold Rausch, Alberta Weckler, Mary Gurd and Margaret Rausch. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Sally was preceded in death in 2015 by Frederick, her husband of 63 years. A future memorial service will be held at Beaumont Commons Independent Living when permitted due to current COVID restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Heart Association
or The American Lung Association
.