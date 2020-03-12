|
|
Sally Marie Roulinson, age 81, a long time residence of Wyandotte, Michigan, woke up in Heaven on February 22, 2020. She was born to the late Salisbury and Vera Flinders on February 26, 1938. Sally leaves behind her loving husband, Daniel Roulinson. Sally married Dan 58 years ago on December 2, 1961. She leaves her two daughters: Diane (Ted) Badarak of Ocala, Florida and Denise Niebrzydowski (Christopher Bitzer) of Rockwood, Michigan, as well as grandchildren: Nicole (Matt) Flanning, Martin Niebrzydowski, Oren Niebrzydowski and Sarai Niebrzydowski and step grandchildren: Brad (Aimee) Badarak and Aaron Badarak and Saleste Bitzer. Sally is survived by her youngest sister, Dr. Susan Flinders. She also is survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 2803 1st Street in Wyandotte at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Flowers may be sent to the church on Monday, March 23, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. (734) 284-8777.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 15, 2020