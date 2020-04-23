|
|
Napolitano, Salvatore “Sam”. Age 97 of Allen Park. Beloved father of Marguerite "Peggy" Allison, Frank (Pat) Napolitano, Anthony Napolitano and Rosemarie (Kevin) Emling. Loving brother of Josephine Eusani. Dearest grandfather of Cindy (Daniel) Solorio, Christopher Allison, Nicholas (Candace) Napolitano, Jessica Napolitano, Annalisa (Alex) Enriquez, Samuel (Amanda) Emling and Ryan Emling. Dear great grandfather of Alec Broderick, Mackenzie Broderick, Nia Taylor and Elena Enriquez. Sam was preceded in death by his wife Rose T. Napolitano, his siblings Sarah Myrand, Blaise Napolitano, Louis Napolitano and Anna Johnson, and his grandson Kyle Emling. Entombment took place on Friday April 24, 2020 at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by the John K. Solosy Funeral Home (313) 383-1870.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2020