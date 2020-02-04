|
Fiori, Sam. Age 62 of Lincoln Park. February 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Pam for 29 years. Loving step-father of Justin (Heather) Dalpiaz and Nick (Candice) Dalpiaz. Proud grandpa of Zane, Izabella, Gabriel, Azmae and 1 on the way. Dearest son of Rodney “Pop” Fiori. Dear brother of John (Donna), Clarita (Larry) and Rod (Rachelle). Survived also by many loving nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his mother Josie Fiori. Visitation Friday 2-9 p.m. at The Allen Park Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10195 Allen Rd., (corner of Goddard). Funeral service Saturday 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Visit:
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 5, 2020