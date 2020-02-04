Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
(313) 386-6600
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
Fiori, Sam. Age 62 of Lincoln Park. February 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Pam for 29 years. Loving step-father of Justin (Heather) Dalpiaz and Nick (Candice) Dalpiaz. Proud grandpa of Zane, Izabella, Gabriel, Azmae and 1 on the way. Dearest son of Rodney “Pop” Fiori. Dear brother of John (Donna), Clarita (Larry) and Rod (Rachelle). Survived also by many loving nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his mother Josie Fiori. Visitation Friday 2-9 p.m. at The Allen Park Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10195 Allen Rd., (corner of Goddard). Funeral service Saturday 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Visit:
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 5, 2020
