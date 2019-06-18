|
Rushlau, Sandra Joan (nee Griffith), May 29, 1944 - June 14, 2019; With profound sadness and after a tragic ordeal with ALS, the family reports the passing of Sandy, beloved wife of Donald Baumgartner, dear mother of Brian (Lisa) Rushlau and Greg Rushlau, proud grandmother of Grant, Rachel, and Ashleigh, and stepmother to Kimberly Baumgartner. A long time active resident of Trenton, she was a member of Soroptimist International and the West Shore Sail Club, ran 5 marathons, was a long distance biker, and a Great Lakes sailor. Her bright smile and caring personality brought sunshine to many. Cremation has taken place, but a gathering of friends and family to celebrate her 'life well lived' is scheduled for Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Westfield Center, Trenton @ 5 p .m. Memorial contributions may be made to Henry Ford Hospice, ALS of Michigan, or ALS Association-Michigan Chapter.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 19, 2019