Cahill, Sandra Lee. April 24, 2019. Age 77 of Southgate. Former wife of the late Bob “Spider” Malkin. Loving mother of Julie (Todd) Anderson and the late William “Billy”. Dearest grandmother of Eric, Dusty, Megan (Andy) Weirich and Destiny. Also survived by stepmother Gertrude Christie, siblings Dan (Rhonda) Christie, Rick (Margie) Christie, Tim (Donna) Christie, Karen (Jack) Hormel, Teresa (Tim) Augustyniak, Larry (Shelly) Christie and many nieces and nephews. Services have been held. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes-Brownstown Chapel.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 28, 2019
