CROSSLEY, Sandra M. age 68, of Brownstown, March 14, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert Crossley. Loving mother of Erik (Christie) Crossley and Devon (Robert) McCollister. Dearest grandmother of Kasey McCollister, Avery McCollister and Sutton Crossley. She is also survived by her brothers Greg (Barb) MacNeil, Michael (Rebekah) MacNeil and her sister Deborah (Dave) Plasky. She was preceded in death by her parents Dorothy and Bernard MacNeil. Her cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 18, 2020