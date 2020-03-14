Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Crossley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Marie Crossley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Marie Crossley Obituary
CROSSLEY, Sandra M. age 68, of Brownstown, March 14, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert Crossley. Loving mother of Erik (Christie) Crossley and Devon (Robert) McCollister. Dearest grandmother of Kasey McCollister, Avery McCollister and Sutton Crossley. She is also survived by her brothers Greg (Barb) MacNeil, Michael (Rebekah) MacNeil and her sister Deborah (Dave) Plasky. She was preceded in death by her parents Dorothy and Bernard MacNeil. Her cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -