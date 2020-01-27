|
|
Walz, Sarah Jane, age 72 of Grosse Ile, passed away peacefully at home after a short battle with cancer on January 23, 2020. Loving wife of Bob. Dear mother of Mandy Walz and Jeff (Paula). Proud grandmother of Tyler and Mason Walz. Also survived by her sister Paula (David) Batch, and many beloved friends, cousins, nieces, nephews, and her adored cats. She was preceded in death by her mother Bonnie McBride Gunn, father Ansel Herron, step-father Ray Gunn, brother and sister in law Tom and Virginia Hart, and step-sister Catherine Gunn. A Memorial Service will take place at 11am Saturday February 1, 2020 at St. James Episcopal Church, 25150 E River Rd, Grosse Ile. Memorial contributions may be made to the Grosse Ile Animal Shelter, 25799 3rd St., Grosse Ile Twp., MI 48138. To share a memory visit:
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 29, 2020