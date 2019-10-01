Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
View Map
Scott Alan Harwood


1959 - 2019
Scott Alan Harwood Obituary
HARWOOD, Scott A., age 60, of Allen Park, September 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Tina Harwood. Loving father of Amy (Ed) Harwood-Hall, Renee (Ben) Miller, Scott Alan (Amber) Harwood II, Stephanie (Ryan) Harwood and Ryan Harwood. Dearest grandmother of 16. He is also survived by his brother Robert Harwood, He is preceded in death by his parents Bobby and Betty Harwood. Service is Thursday, 12 p.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation, Wednesday, 1-8 p.m. Entombment in Michigan Memorial Park.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Oct. 2, 2019
