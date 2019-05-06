|
|
Pinks PhD, Rev. Scott Bruce, 60, born in Bismarck, ND, to Les and Virginia Pinks in April of 1959, died of natural causes, in Chester, VA on April 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Leslie Burns. He is survived by his sisters, Jennifer Brandt and Natalie Gravel and nieces and nephews, Andrew and Elizabeth Maley and Nicolette Hancock and Joseph Gravel. Scott attended Trenton Highschool in Michigan and received advanced placement at the age of 14 at Henry Ford College in Dearborn, MI. He went on to graduate from Concordia Seminary in Indiana with fluency in several languages including, German, Latin and Greek. He served in Regina, Canada for a German speaking congregation and various churches in the United States before settling in Virginia. More than anything, Scott was passionate about classical music and composing. He was a gifted musician and played the organ, piano and viola all his life with music ministries in churches and orchestras. During his last years Scott suffered a debilitating illness and physical deterioration and looked forward to the peace and freedom of Heaven. A memorial service was held at Derbyshire Baptist Church, 8800 Derbyshire Rd., Henrico, VA on Monday, May 6, 2019 followed by an informal graveside gathering at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Ln., Richmond, VA.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on May 8, 2019