Sean Whitaker, age 60 of Grosse Ile formerly of Wyandotte, passed away March 24, 2020. Loving husband of Robin. Loving and supporting father of William, Tommy, and Hannah. Also survived by his sister Dr. Claudia Whitaker, brother Dr. Kevin Whitaker, cousin Greg Whitaker, and other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Judith Whitaker. Sean had an ear and love for music. In high school he became an exceptional bass player and was a founding member of Ken’s Loud Band. But there is nothing he treasured more than spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Memorial contributions may be made to the Children’s Leukemia Foundation of Michigan. Private services were entrusted with the Trenton Chapel- Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. To share a memory please visit www.martenson.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 29, 2020