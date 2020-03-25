Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
3200 West Rd.
Trenton, MI 48183
(734) 671-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Sean Whitaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sean Whitaker


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sean Whitaker Obituary
Sean Whitaker, age 60 of Grosse Ile formerly of Wyandotte, passed away March 24, 2020. Loving husband of Robin. Loving and supporting father of William, Tommy, and Hannah. Also survived by his sister Dr. Claudia Whitaker, brother Dr. Kevin Whitaker, cousin Greg Whitaker, and other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Judith Whitaker. Sean had an ear and love for music. In high school he became an exceptional bass player and was a founding member of Ken’s Loud Band. But there is nothing he treasured more than spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Memorial contributions may be made to the Children’s Leukemia Foundation of Michigan. Private services were entrusted with the Trenton Chapel- Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. To share a memory please visit www.martenson.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -