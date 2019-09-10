|
|
Sesinando “Ding” Nazareno, M.D., age 85, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at his residence in Southgate, Michigan. He was born in Naic, Cavite, Philippines. Beloved husband of Dr. Aurora for 57 years. Loving father of Mary Agnes (Richard) Knoles, Dr. Francis (Mary Jane), Gigi (Mark) Sharba, Gerard (Receliza), and Dr. Edward (Debbie). Grandfather of Dr. Lauren (Scott) Wake, Alison, Marissa, Maria, Jack, Ella, Luke, Zachary, Zoe, Ryan, Evan, Nathan, and Olivia. Earned his medical degree in 1956 and practiced as an Anesthesiologist at Outer Drive and Seaway Hospitals and Castleman Eye Center for over 45 years. An avid fisherman for many years, he shared his joy of fishing with his children and grandchildren. Born with a green thumb, he was an expert in horticulture and enjoyed sharing his skills with the Wyandotte Garden Club. He passed along his love of playing cards and mah jong and enjoyed playing poker with his kids and grandkids. He also found joy in photography, traveling, and reading. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 1-8 p.m. at J. L. Peters Funeral home in Lincoln Park. Funeral Services will take place on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Cyprian Church in Riverview. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to -Northern California, 2425 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, California, 95817. http://shrinerschildrens.org/about-us/ways-to-give/donatetoday/ Please share your memories or leave condolences at:
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 11, 2019