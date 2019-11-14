|
Sharon Ann (Lory) LeGault. April 22, 1933- November 13, 2019. Born in Rockwood, Sharon was the daughter of Joseph and Marie (Cooley) Lory. Sharon was the wife of the late Ronald EJ Legault and raised 3 children. Sharon and her family moved to Gibraltar in 1970 where she soon became an employee of the city and active member of the community. Some of the activities she was involved in include Rockwood Historical Society, Salutia Community Advisory Committee, Gibraltar over 50 club, Beautification Committee, Board of Elections Volunteer, Red Hat Society, and Active Life Long member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Rockwood. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Marie Lory, as well as her sister JoAnn (Lory) Blair, her brother Joseph Lory and her husband Ronald. She is survived by her three children Suzanne (Imad) Zeitouni, Michael (Joetta) LeGault and Gregory (Jodi) LeGault, as well as five grandchildren, Deanna, Leigh Anne, Adam, Christina, and Joseph, her nieces Carol (Blair) Brossia- Hughes and Shelly (Lory) Warren, nephew Joseph Lory, great nephew Joshua and great niece Joanna, and sister in law Agnes Lory. For service details, please visit:
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Nov. 17, 2019