|
|
Michalak, Sharon L., March 19, 1948 - June 16, 2019., age 71 of Brownstown. Beloved wife of Charles. Loving mother of Shelly (David) Thacker, Shannon (Kevin) Turnquist and Michael (Jennifer) Michalak. Dearest mimi of David, Daniel, Madisyn, Erik, Jordyn, Andrew, Nathan and Havyn. Also survived by many brothers and sisters. Visitation, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 3 to 9 p.m. and Thursday, June 20, 2019, 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. service, Molnar Funeral Homes-Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Rd., Brownstown.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 19, 2019