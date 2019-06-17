Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
23700 West Road
Brownstown , MI 48183
(734) 692-1515
Resources
More Obituaries for SHARON MICHALAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHARON L. MICHALAK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SHARON L. MICHALAK Obituary
Michalak, Sharon L., March 19, 1948 - June 16, 2019., age 71 of Brownstown. Beloved wife of Charles. Loving mother of Shelly (David) Thacker, Shannon (Kevin) Turnquist and Michael (Jennifer) Michalak. Dearest mimi of David, Daniel, Madisyn, Erik, Jordyn, Andrew, Nathan and Havyn. Also survived by many brothers and sisters. Visitation, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 3 to 9 p.m. and Thursday, June 20, 2019, 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. service, Molnar Funeral Homes-Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Rd., Brownstown.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
Download Now