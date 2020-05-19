Sharon Lee Boggs
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Boggs, Sharon Lee, age 79 of Trenton. Loving wife of the late Ronald Boggs for 45 wonderful years. Loving mother of Anna Marie (Kevin) Begeman, Kathleen Robertson, Tim (Jamie) Boggs, and the late Tony Pusino. Dearest grandma “nana” of 17 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Loving sister and aunt to many. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Woodhaven Baptist Church. Memorial contributions in honor of Sharon Lee may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved