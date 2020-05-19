Boggs, Sharon Lee, age 79 of Trenton. Loving wife of the late Ronald Boggs for 45 wonderful years. Loving mother of Anna Marie (Kevin) Begeman, Kathleen Robertson, Tim (Jamie) Boggs, and the late Tony Pusino. Dearest grandma “nana” of 17 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Loving sister and aunt to many. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Woodhaven Baptist Church. Memorial contributions in honor of Sharon Lee may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association.



