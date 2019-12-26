|
WILLIAMSON, Shelia D., age 65, of Flat Rock, December 23, 2019. Loving mother of Kellie Williamson and David Williamson. Dearest grandmother of Jessica Mortzfield and Kendra Williamson. She is also survived by her brothers John (Patricia) Williamson Sr. and Michael (Ruth Ann) Williamson Sr., sisters Ilene Hall, Sylvia Wright, Bonnie Sheehan and Susan (Devon) Wood. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Beatrice Williamson, brother Glen Williamson, sisters Lydia (Pat) Swinney and Sandra (Paul) Hall. Service is Monday, 11 a.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation, Sunday, 1-8 p.m. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Dec. 29, 2019