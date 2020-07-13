1/1
FULLER, Sherrill L., age 75, of Southgate, July 13, 2020. Beloved mother of Jennifer Fuller and Jacqueline Bates. Loving grandmother of Andrew Bates and Brie Bates. Dearest sister of Shirley (the late Ron) Thomas, George “Skip” Bayones and Sandra (the late Ted) Langlois and sister-in-law of Jim McFarland. Dear aunt of Kim, Greg, Jim, Scott, Nicole and Brent. She is preceded in death by her parents George and Shirley Bayones and her sister Sharon McFarland. Her cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation Friday, July 17, 2020, 1-3 p.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home. Service Friday, July 17, 2020, 3 p.m., Michigan Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
