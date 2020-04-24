Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home -Dearborn Chapel - Dearborn
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
Shirley Malane-Jolly
Shirley Elaine Malane-Jolly

Shirley Elaine Malane-Jolly, 7/23/1925 – 4/22/2020 Of Dearborn, Michigan. Shirley Malane-Jolly, née Smith, age 94, passed away 22 April, 2020, after contracting COVID 19 and a long battle following complications from a stroke. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska and raised her family in Detroit and Dearborn. She is preceded in death by her parents Edna and Royal Smith, husbands Karl Jolly and Daniel Malane and sister Patricia Wolfe. Shirley had a life long love of horseback riding, cooking, reading, bird watching and most of all, spending time with her family. She will forever be cherished by her sister Mercedes and children Michael, Susan, Patrick, Kevin, Brian, Rene, Karla and Lora and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be private. Donations in Shirley’s honor may be sent to Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit or the View her obituary and leave a loving remembrance at:
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 29, 2020
