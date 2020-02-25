|
|
Shirley Elizabeth Ritter Chaddock, 95, of Elkhart, died February 10, 2020 at her home. Shirley was born in Waukesha, WI on October 22, 1924. Her parents Christian Ritter and Anna Christine Jensen moved the family to Detroit and Dearborn, MI area. She had one sister Helen Ritter Riching of Inkster, MI also a brother, Milton P. Ritter of Bloomfield Hills, MI. Shirleys parents and siblings preceded her in death. Shirley has one sister-in-law Arline Chaddock Miller who is living at 98. On September 7, 1946 Shirley married Dearborn High School Sweetheart, Arthur Doane Chaddock. They had 3 children, Christie (Jeff) Turner of Encinitas, CA., Kathryn (Peter) Thornton of Elkhart and David (Robin) Chaddock of Westfield, IN. Shirley had 5 grandsons: Derek Light (Joni) of Elkhart. Michael and Matthew Turner both of CA. John Thornton (Aubrie) of Mishawaka and Grant Chaddock of Indianapolis. One granddaughter Madison Gonzales (Chris) of Noblesville. There are 4 great grandchildren too, Drake and Gabby Light and Julia and Bennett Gonzales. Lots of nieces and nephews from both sides all over the country. Shirley was employed by Miles in the control lab for 5 years. Shirley was also employed at Trinity Methodist Church as a secretary for 5 years. She was a wonderful Brownie and Girl Scout Leader for Beardsley School. Shirley enjoyed Club work, Junior Women, Athena Club when the Elkhart Hobby and Craft shows were held at the Hotel Elkhart. Shirley volunteered for the Hospital Auxiliary at Elkhart General Hospital and Board Member of the League of Women Voter. The 40 Club, a group of friends that gathered at The Ball Room on the top floor of Hotel Elkhart to dance to live band music. Art did precede Shirley in death after 53 years of marriage. She lived in the home they built for another 20 years. She swam at The Y for years, played scribble until a year ago and did cross word puzzles until recently. She traveled to Europe twice, once with the Concord Band and once with friends. Shirley and family would like to thank the Lord for blessing her with long life and good health, she had a wonderful full life. A special thanks for the wonderful gentle and loving care from her doctors, nurses and aids, neighbors and friends. She will be greatly missed but in our hearts always. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28th, 2020 from 11 am to 1 pm with a 1 pm service at Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home. Burial will be in Rice Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Midwest Museum of American Art, 429 S. Main St., Elkhart, IN 46516 or to Goshen Hospice Care, 1147 Professional Dr., Goshen, IN 46526. To leave online condolences visit the funeral home website.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 26, 2020