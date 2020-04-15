|
White, Shirley M. April 14, 2020. Age 78 of Taylor. Beloved wife of the late Clarence. Loving mother of Debra (Daniel) Shirak, Clarence (Sharon) White and Karen (Greg) Wininger. Dear sister of Knightly Eugene Persinger. Dearest grandmother of 7. Loving great-grandmother of 8. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Gracie Persinger as well as by his sister Carland Blankenship. Shirley will be deeply missed by family and friends. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. Due to the current restrictions on public gathering and for the safety of our family & our community, we ask that services are limited and private. Interment Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Shirley’s guestbook at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 19, 2020