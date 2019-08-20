Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
Simone Apree Franzel-Kibert

Simone Apree Franzel-Kibert Obituary
Kibert, Simone A., age 36, of Brownstown, August 15, 2019. Beloved mother of Lexis Frasson. Loving daughter of Vickie Franzel and Larry (Leslee) Franzel. Dearest sister of Sheena (Brandon) Wilson, Mitchell (Meghan) Mead and AJ (Andrea) Mead. Visitation is Friday, 1-8 p.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Service is Saturday, 11 a.m., Chapel doors open at 10 a.m. She will be taken by Horse-Drawn Carriage to Michigan Memorial Park for interment.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Aug. 21, 2019
